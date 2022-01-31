Palm scales record high on reduced Indonesia supply outlook

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures briefly touched a record high of 5,700 ringgit per tonne in early trade on Monday before encountering light profit-taking, as traders tried to factor in reduced supplies from top producer and exporter Indonesia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended the pre-Lunar New Year holiday half-day trading session down 0.73% at 5,587 ringgit ($1,331.19) per tonne.

The Bursa will remain closed until Feb. 3.

Indonesian authorities shocked global edible oil markets last week by implementing a new rule that made it mandatory for palm oil producers to sell 20% of their output to domestic consumers at fixed prices.

Palm hits new record

The rule change has clouded the outlook for crude palm oil supplies from Indonesia, and upended global edible oil markets by making what is traditionally the cheapest vegetable oil the costliest among the three major edible oils traded across the world.

Fundamentals