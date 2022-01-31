5th wave: Pakistan's positivity ratio, cases continue to stay high

The fifth Covid-19 wave continued to take its toll on Pakistan as the country reported over 7,000 positive cases for the third consecutive day.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 7,048 new infections were detected during the last 24 hours after 61,077 tests were conducted across Pakistan.

The new cases pushed the countrywide tally to 1,425,039. Meanwhile, the country’s positivity rate continued to be on the rise and was recorded at 11.53%.

Currently, there are 104,045 active cases and 1,423 critical cases. During the last 24 hours, 21 people succumbed to the novel virus. The country's overall death toll has now increased to 29,269.

Additionally, 2,987 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,291,725.

The NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, to curb the spread of the novel virus.

It had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till February 15.