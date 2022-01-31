ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,626 Increased By 3.1 (0.07%)
BR30 18,067 Increased By 149.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,315 Increased By 237 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,803 Increased By 10 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5th wave: Pakistan's positivity ratio, cases continue to stay high

  • Country detects 7,048 new cases at a positivity ratio of 11.53%
  • Active number of cases stands at over 104,000
BR Web Desk Updated 31 Jan, 2022

The fifth Covid-19 wave continued to take its toll on Pakistan as the country reported over 7,000 positive cases for the third consecutive day.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 7,048 new infections were detected during the last 24 hours after 61,077 tests were conducted across Pakistan.

The new cases pushed the countrywide tally to 1,425,039. Meanwhile, the country’s positivity rate continued to be on the rise and was recorded at 11.53%.

Currently, there are 104,045 active cases and 1,423 critical cases. During the last 24 hours, 21 people succumbed to the novel virus. The country's overall death toll has now increased to 29,269.

Pakistan reports over 7,500 Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

Additionally, 2,987 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,291,725.

The NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, to curb the spread of the novel virus.

It had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till February 15.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases COVID vaccine

Comments

1000 characters

5th wave: Pakistan's positivity ratio, cases continue to stay high

NATO asks Europe to diversify energy supply

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

NSA’s Afghanistan visit termed successful

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Govt steps up criticism of higher judiciary

Hosting Winter Olympic Games big feat: PM

US Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalanders register victories

Read more stories