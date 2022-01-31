Futures spread up by 7bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 7bps to 4.95 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 199.6 percent to 200.12 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 66.79 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 93.6 percent during this week and stood at Rs 6.74 billion against previous week’s average of Rs 3.48 billion.

