NSA’s Afghanistan visit termed successful

Press Release 31 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, who also heads Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), visited Kabul on 29-30 January 2022.

The objective of the visit was to discuss with Afghan leadership the humanitarian requirements of the country and Pakistan’s proposals for deepening economic engagement to overcome the current challenges Afghanistan is facing. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials from relevant Ministries were part of the delegation.

During the two-day visit, the NSA called on Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdus Salam Hanafi and the Acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr Moeed Yousuf also held delegation level meetings with other relevant Afghan Ministers and senior officials dealing with humanitarian and economic issues.

The visit yielded substantive outcomes in terms of forward movement on trade facilitation and social sector support. Both sides agreed to establish a National Level Coordination Mechanism for enhancing facilitation at Border Crossing Points. They also agreed to initiate barter trade, modalities for which will be worked out immediately.

NSA Moeed Yusuf holds 'productive meeting' with Afghanistan's FM

During the visit, Pakistan offered Afghanistan capacity building and training support in multiple sectors including Health, Education, Banking, Customs, Railways and Aviation, among others.

Both sides also reiterated their commitment to early completion of the three major connectivity projects, CASA- 1000, TAPI, and Trans-Afghan Rail project.

Afghanistan and Pakistan emphasized their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in both countries. Dr Yusuf thanked the interim Afghan government for their warm hospitality.

