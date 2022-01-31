ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Armed forces’ officers not getting 50pc rebate on power tariffs despite entitlement

Recorder Report Updated 31 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The electricity regulator, National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), is yet to clarify why the armed forces’ officers are still being provided only a 3.5 percent rebate on power tariffs against a 50 percent rebate that had been promised to them by the federal government in the 1990s through a regulation, according to sources in the power sector.

Sources said that since the 2000s, Army Officers have been getting only a 3.5 % rebate on electricity tariffs, adding that a recent news item carried by a section of press has created an erroneous impression that the summary through which the Defence Ministry has sought a 50 percent rebate for army officers is a “new summary,” which is not correct.

Explaining what actually constitutes “the factual position,” the sources said that as per a government regulation of the 1990s, armed forces’ officers are entitled to a 50% rebate.

However, due to calculation mechanism of Distribution Companies (Discos) only a net rebate of 3.5 % has been given to them.

In 2018, the sources added, a formal request was made to Ministry of Defence for framing a policy in accordance with the 1990s regulation. It was only recently that the Ministry of Defence sought comments from the power regulator in this regard, urging it to remove the anomaly by allowing the army officers a 50 percent rebate on power tariffs as per government’s pledge, the sources concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

GHQ Govt of Pakistan electricity bills Ministry of Defence (MoD)

Comments

1000 characters
18 Comment(s)
Sort By
Rizwan Jan 31, 2022 01:45pm
Now the umpire is feeling the heat too. ثابت ہوا کہ نا اہل کو حکمران بنانا کرپشن ( ابھی ثابت ہونا باقی ہے) سے بھی بڑا جرم ہے
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M.Adeem Jan 31, 2022 02:37pm
It will be fair if this facility is extended to civilians as well.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M.Adeem Jan 31, 2022 02:39pm
This facility should be extended to civilians as well, we deserve more.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Farhung Salahuddin Jan 31, 2022 02:49pm
Very unfair...the poor and middle class are paying full Bill's and are really suffering...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Naveed Pirzada Jan 31, 2022 02:58pm
پس ثابت ہوا کے غلاموں پر اسی طرح ظلم روا رکھا جائے جیے 74 سالوں میں وہ قوم کو لوٹتے رہے ہیں پہلے پردے میں اب رسوا ہونے کے بعد دندناتے ہوئے ثابت ہوا کے ظالم کو گھروں تک پہنچائے بغیر ملک ترقی نہیں کر سکتا
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ahmad khan Jan 31, 2022 03:12pm
Why the preferential treatment to army officers. Don't we civilians deserve a break. Seems we're only earning to foot large bills ....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Azam Jan 31, 2022 03:55pm
And what is the justification for giving this rebate? Are the civilians not human? Why must we pay taxes to feed the army officers?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Raptor Jan 31, 2022 03:57pm
@M.Adeem, I agree with you.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Raptor Jan 31, 2022 03:58pm
I agree with M Adeem
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Raptor Jan 31, 2022 04:00pm
It should a relief for all. All are Pakistani citizens.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hammad Jan 31, 2022 05:31pm
@Azam, Why don't u ask this question from MPAs MNAs ? Why only Army officers? If you are feeding the army and They are sacrificing their lives for your better future. Can u take a bullet on ur chest ? NO!! you seems to be twice ISSB rejected ..
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Naseem Rana Jan 31, 2022 05:41pm
Every Muslim of this country deserve electricity rebate, you guys are not just allowed to get this rebate
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdur Rehman Jan 31, 2022 06:49pm
@Hammad, bwahahaha totally agreed
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
FES Jan 31, 2022 09:10pm
جن کے ٹیکس کے پیسوں پے پلتے ہیں، انہیں ہی گھورتے ہیں، ان کے بلز بڑھاتے چلے جاتے ہیں اور خود اپنے لیے ہر طرف %50 ڈسکاؤنٹ
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Subhan Jan 31, 2022 09:28pm
KE Bill logo on GHQ bill :D
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M Ansari Jan 31, 2022 09:35pm
It's totally false that MES give any kind of rebate to Army Officers in electricity bills. I had been paying bills since last 15 years and it's always much higher than regular bills. 3.5% rebate claimed by MES is only on papers. Even community electricity bills are paid by MES, not by Govt.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M Ansari Jan 31, 2022 09:37pm
@Naveed Pirzada, It's absolutely rubbish that any rebate given to Army Officers. On contrary, all WAPDA employes including all ministry employees, Judges, Legislators and few federal employees have authorised free electricity units and army officers have none
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Qaiser Jan 31, 2022 09:39pm
The services personnel deserve it.....everything should be free for them
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Armed forces’ officers not getting 50pc rebate on power tariffs despite entitlement

PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani resigns as Senate opposition leader

SC suspends LHC's decision of declaring River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal

COAS, EU ambassador discuss Afghanistan situation

Opposition will face defeat in their rallies: Sheikh Rashid

US and UK ready to punish Putin associates if Russia invades Ukraine

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UAE to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 1, 2023

Canada PM Trudeau says tests positive for Covid-19

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

Read more stories