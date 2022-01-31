Vaccination targets can be achieved: Buledi

GWADAR: Dr Akhtar Buledi, Provincial Coordinator, Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), Balochistan, has said that with the assistance of District Health Officers, Deputy District Health Officers and by following an effective strategy, the set targets of vaccination at regional level could be achieved.

These views were expressed by him while presiding over a fourth quarterly review meeting of EPI held in Kund Malir here on Sunday. Buledi said that routine vaccination could help control pandemics. Meeting thoroughly reviewed the performance of District Health Officers of the province with regard to the vaccination drive, proper coverage of the activities of EPI and targets set for vaccinations.

Meeting was attended by District Health Officers, Deputy District Health Officers, international partners, representatives of UNICEF, WHO, BMGF and others.