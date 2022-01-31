ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Islamabad United releases team’s official anthem

Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Islamabad United, the most successful franchise in HBL PSL history, and the winner of the first and third editions of the tournament has released their highly anticipated anthem ‘Trophy IdharRakh’ for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) across all mediums.

The announcement comes after the franchise’s recent cricket x art collaboration with iconic Pakistani artist, Imran Qureshi. ‘Trophy IdharRakh’ is sung by Talha Anjum, one half of the popular rap duo Young Stunners in collaboration with popular music band SOCH, while the video has been created by the much acclaimed producer Faisal Qureshi and project management by Adnan Shekhani.

Synonymous with its title, this year’s anthem comes straight from the lion’s heart, a call to win the trophy for the third time. The video of ‘Trophy IdharRakh’ features Islamabad United’s key players; Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf along with special appearance by Faisal and Imran Qureshi. Ali Naqvi said “Very excited to launch ‘Trophy IdharRakh’; which shows the true passion and spirit that Islamabad United is known for. It endeavors to show that nothing is impossible and shows the strength of human imagination and hard work. I would also like to thank the entire team which has made this ambitious project possible including IU cricket stars, Faisal Qureshi, Imran Qureshi, the SOCH Band, Talha Anjum, Adnan Shekhani and their entire production teams, and last but not the least, IU’s fabulous team”.

