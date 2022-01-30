Bilawal vows to send PTI govt packing after Feb 27 rally

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Sunday that his party's scheduled February 27 rally would be decisive and send the government packing.

While addressing a large public gathering in Sargodha, Bilawal said that his party never relied on external forces and had always used people’s votes to come to power.

“Now, we will bring out a massive anti-government rally from Karachi on February 27. We will march towards Islamabad with all our strength and topple the ‘puppet government’ of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Bilawal said.

Broken promises

The PPP chairman said that the PTI swung into power with promises of providing jobs and shelter, but they "robbed people of both."

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz

"PTI brought destruction in the name of change," he claimed.

‘Dying Economy’

Linking the current wave of inflation with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) support programme, Bilawal said he had warned that the burden of the agreement with the IMF would fall on the common man.

“You have broken all records of negative growth, inflation, and increase in poverty and unemployment rates. When we say this is not tabdeeli (change) but destruction, we are telling the truth. You cannot be entitled to your own facts.”

He said that the country’s economy was in better shape before the PTI government. He said that PTI’s bad governance has equally affected people of every class.

Bilawal to challenge passage of SBP bill?

He said that the PPP had given the revolutionary concept of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), but the PTI government “robbed” people of the BISP and the money that was given to them as a result of the programme.

Corruption

The PPP chairman said that PM Imran Khan had promised to reduce corruption in the country. However, the recent Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) report suggested otherwise.

“According to TIP, the corruption increased multifold during the current government,” Bilawal said, adding that all corruption cases made during the current government are based on a personal vendetta.