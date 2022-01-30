ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal vows to send PTI govt packing after Feb 27 rally

  • Says govt has brought destruction in the name of change
BR Web Desk 30 Jan, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Sunday that his party's scheduled February 27 rally would be decisive and send the government packing.

While addressing a large public gathering in Sargodha, Bilawal said that his party never relied on external forces and had always used people’s votes to come to power.

“Now, we will bring out a massive anti-government rally from Karachi on February 27. We will march towards Islamabad with all our strength and topple the ‘puppet government’ of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Bilawal said.

Broken promises

The PPP chairman said that the PTI swung into power with promises of providing jobs and shelter, but they "robbed people of both."

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz

"PTI brought destruction in the name of change," he claimed.

‘Dying Economy’

Linking the current wave of inflation with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) support programme, Bilawal said he had warned that the burden of the agreement with the IMF would fall on the common man.

“You have broken all records of negative growth, inflation, and increase in poverty and unemployment rates. When we say this is not tabdeeli (change) but destruction, we are telling the truth. You cannot be entitled to your own facts.”

He said that the country’s economy was in better shape before the PTI government. He said that PTI’s bad governance has equally affected people of every class.

Bilawal to challenge passage of SBP bill?

He said that the PPP had given the revolutionary concept of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), but the PTI government “robbed” people of the BISP and the money that was given to them as a result of the programme.

Corruption

The PPP chairman said that PM Imran Khan had promised to reduce corruption in the country. However, the recent Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) report suggested otherwise.

“According to TIP, the corruption increased multifold during the current government,” Bilawal said, adding that all corruption cases made during the current government are based on a personal vendetta.

IMF PPP Bilawal Bhutto address PPP Sargodha rally PPP Feb 27 rally

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal vows to send PTI govt packing after Feb 27 rally

Pulses: demand-supply gap being met through imports

PM Imran welcomes Trudeau's condemnation of Islamophobia

4.0 earthquake jolts Mingora and surrounding areas

RD on EVs, other vehicles raised to 50pc

Start ups bringing Pakistan's farming into digital age

Army chief visits Turbat

Pregnant woman denied re-entry to New Zealand offered refuge by Taliban

SC issues detailed verdict in Justice Faez Isa case

Poverty alleviation: PM reiterates his fondness for ‘Chinese model’

Read more stories