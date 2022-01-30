ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Mexico road accident leaves at least 13 dead

AFP 30 Jan, 2022

GUADALAJARA: At least 13 people died after a bus carrying pilgrims to a religious shrine in Mexico flipped over on Saturday, authorities said.

Another 10 were injured in the accident in the western state of Jalisco.

The bus was taking 23 people to the town of San Juan de Los Lagos, which hosts an annual Catholic celebration.

The pilgrims were going even though this year's edition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico posts new record number of daily coronavirus cases

The town's Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos draws an average of two million people annually.

Five of those who died in Saturday's accident were thrown from the vehicle, and two were minors.

Deadly road accidents are not uncommon in Mexico.

Last year, at least 16 people were killed and 22 were injured in a September smash involving a bus and a truck in the northern state of Sonora.

And in April, a collision between two buses carrying workers at a Sonora mine left at least 16 dead.

