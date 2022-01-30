CAP congratulates NeCC on US$1m per month online export

LAHORE: The Chain Store Association of Pakistan (CAP) congratulates the National e-Commerce Council (NeCC) on enabling online businesses of all sizes to collectively export over US$1 million per month through the recently launched B2C (Business-to-Consumer) e-Commerce Export procedure.

On behalf of the physical and online retail community, CAP Chairman Tariq Mehboob appreciated the leading role of the Ministry of Commerce, State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue, ably supported by many private and public sector stakeholders of the NeCC, to achieve this milestone for e- Commerce industry of Pakistan.

After extensive consultations, the B2C e-commerce exports procedure had been notified by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through Section 39 of its Foreign Exchange Manual and vides S.R.O. 14(I)/2021 issued by the Customs wing of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

