Bilawal to challenge passage of SBP bill?

KARACHI: Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is said to have decided to challenge the passage of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) (Amendment) Bill passed by the Senate in court.

The PPP chairman has started consultations with the party’s financial, legal and constitutional experts.

The PPP sources said Bilawal Bhutto will also consult the party’s senior-most leaders and prominent lawyers Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khan Khosa regarding this.

The Senate had approved the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill with a razor-thin majority amid pandemonium. As many as 43 votes were cast in favour of the bill and 42 against it, already passed by the National Assembly.