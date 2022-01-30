Cold, dry weather likely

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, the Met Office said on Saturday.

Fog, it said, is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours over the period.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said. In the last 24 hours: Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -15 degrees Celsius, Astore -12, Gupis-10, Kalam -8, Skardu -7, Bagrote -6, Hunza, Dir and Parachinar -4, each, and Malamjabba -3.

