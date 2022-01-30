ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM says doesn’t defend police baton-charge on MQM protesters

Recorder Report 30 Jan, 2022

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media during his visit to Tando Allahyar said that work was under way on three degree college buildings in Tando Allahyar. He directed the concerned officers to complete them this year.

The Chief Minister said that the district hospital has already been completed and necessary equipments would be provided to it. He said that his party did not believe in discrimination on basis of caste, creed and ethnicity but wanted to live with peace and harmony and to develop the province of Sindh, “We will not allow that the politics of hatred to be repeat in Sindh again”, he added.

He said that economic conditions were very bad, which had led to increase in crime. To a question, he said that the PPP had worked to eradicate hatred from the province. He said that it was absolutely wrong to call local bodies’ law as ‘black law’ and added that we have strengthened the local bodies.

To a question, he said that what happened here in Tando Allahyar was also given a political colour. He said that the MQM-P had changed its route and called a sit-in at the Chief Minister’s House. “However, the baton charge was absolutely wrong”, he admitted. He said that the PTI had raised slogan of eradication of corruption but sadly the corruption is further increased. He said the federal government got wheat from farmers on cheaper prices and exported it at higher prices.

He said that the Federal Finance Minister said that he had held talks with the IMF in 2009 and the conditions were not strict because there was a PPP government. He said that we had made amendments in local government laws and also challenged the census in a joint sitting of Parliament but the speaker did not convene a meeting from April to November.

He informed that on November 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan directed to make law as it was going to do delimitation; therefore, we made the local bodies law hastily which was discussed with all but the opposition made a lot of noise.

Chief Minister said that Punjab’s local bodies’ law was an ordinance and it was not brought in the assembly while in KPK local bodies’ law, elections were to be held on non-party basis.

Replying a question, he informed that the salaries of Sindh Police were higher than the police of other provinces but there was only a difference in grades.

He said that despite the majority of united opposition in the Senate yet the PTI had pledged the integrity of the entire country to the IMF.

On a question, he said that some senators of PPP and PML-N were out due to some necessary reasons, while PTI members even brought a Corona-infected member to the session.

He said that they were ready to hold local bodies’ elections in February and March but they would follow the schedule of Election Commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah police MQM protesters Tando Allahyar

Comments

Comments are closed.

CM says doesn’t defend police baton-charge on MQM protesters

RD on EVs, other vehicles raised to 50pc

Poverty alleviation: PM reiterates his fondness for ‘Chinese model’

No natural gas/RLNG for over 100 days: Value-added textile export industries decry govt’s ‘silence’

Removal of rock barriers: Wapda plans to shut down two Tarbela tunnels for 85 days

Goldman Sachs expecting five FED rate hikes this year

Army chief visits Turbat

SC issues detailed verdict in Justice Faez Isa case ‘No one is above the law and…’

PDFL urges NPPMCL to avert default status

Sri Lanka seizes beetroot shipment from Pakistan

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

Read more stories