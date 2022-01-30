CM says doesn’t defend police baton-charge on MQM protesters

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media during his visit to Tando Allahyar said that work was under way on three degree college buildings in Tando Allahyar. He directed the concerned officers to complete them this year.

The Chief Minister said that the district hospital has already been completed and necessary equipments would be provided to it. He said that his party did not believe in discrimination on basis of caste, creed and ethnicity but wanted to live with peace and harmony and to develop the province of Sindh, “We will not allow that the politics of hatred to be repeat in Sindh again”, he added.

He said that economic conditions were very bad, which had led to increase in crime. To a question, he said that the PPP had worked to eradicate hatred from the province. He said that it was absolutely wrong to call local bodies’ law as ‘black law’ and added that we have strengthened the local bodies.

To a question, he said that what happened here in Tando Allahyar was also given a political colour. He said that the MQM-P had changed its route and called a sit-in at the Chief Minister’s House. “However, the baton charge was absolutely wrong”, he admitted. He said that the PTI had raised slogan of eradication of corruption but sadly the corruption is further increased. He said the federal government got wheat from farmers on cheaper prices and exported it at higher prices.

He said that the Federal Finance Minister said that he had held talks with the IMF in 2009 and the conditions were not strict because there was a PPP government. He said that we had made amendments in local government laws and also challenged the census in a joint sitting of Parliament but the speaker did not convene a meeting from April to November.

He informed that on November 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan directed to make law as it was going to do delimitation; therefore, we made the local bodies law hastily which was discussed with all but the opposition made a lot of noise.

Chief Minister said that Punjab’s local bodies’ law was an ordinance and it was not brought in the assembly while in KPK local bodies’ law, elections were to be held on non-party basis.

Replying a question, he informed that the salaries of Sindh Police were higher than the police of other provinces but there was only a difference in grades.

He said that despite the majority of united opposition in the Senate yet the PTI had pledged the integrity of the entire country to the IMF.

On a question, he said that some senators of PPP and PML-N were out due to some necessary reasons, while PTI members even brought a Corona-infected member to the session.

He said that they were ready to hold local bodies’ elections in February and March but they would follow the schedule of Election Commission.

