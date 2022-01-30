ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan replaces justice minister, stats institute head

Reuters 30 Jan, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan named his justice minister during a clampdown that followed a 2016 coup attempt to a third term in the job, as he also replaced the head of the statistics agency days before closely watched inflation data is published.

The government’s Official Gazette said Bekir Bozdag, who served as justice minister between 2013-2015 and 2015-2017, had been reappointed after Abdulhamit Gul resigned. It gave no reason for Gul’s departure.

“We know our people’s expectations from the law and we will work to realise these expectations positively as much as we can,” Bozdag, 56, a member of Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, said at a handing-over ceremony at the ministry.

“May God give us fortune, let us do what is right and keep us from doing wrong.”

Gul said his main agenda had been implementing judicial reforms.

Authorities sacked, detained, or arrested thousands in the aftermath of the failed coup, prompting Turkey’s western allies and rights groups to accuse it of using the attempted power-grab as a pretext to quash dissent.

The government has denied the allegations, saying the measures are necessary due to the gravity of threats it faces.

Critics have also voiced concern over Ankara’s deteriorating human rights record and its treatment of journalists, opposition figures, and others.

Erdogan also removed Sait Erdal Dincer as chairman of statistics Institute TUIK, the Gazette said, less than a year after his appointment and with potentially economically disruptive January inflation data due on Feb. 3.

Embroiled in a currency crisis, Turkey has been dogged by soaring inflation, which rose to its highest level during Erdogan’s 19-year rule in December and which a Reuters poll on Friday showed is expected to have hit a near 20-year high around 47% in January.

Erdogan has drawn criticism for his frequent overhaul of the country’s economic team, including replacing three central bank governors in the last 2-1/2 years and changing his finance minister and other top officials.

Opposition parties and critics have accused TUIK of meddling with inflation and other official data, for political reasons. The institute has dismissed the allegation, but researchers have begun alternative inflation calculations.

Dincer’s successor is Erhan Cetinkaya, 40, who has been deputy chairman of the BDDK banking watchdog since 2019.

Tayyip Erdogan 2016 coup attempt Bekir Bozdag

Comments

Comments are closed.

Erdogan replaces justice minister, stats institute head

RD on EVs, other vehicles raised to 50pc

Poverty alleviation: PM reiterates his fondness for ‘Chinese model’

No natural gas/RLNG for over 100 days: Value-added textile export industries decry govt’s ‘silence’

Removal of rock barriers: Wapda plans to shut down two Tarbela tunnels for 85 days

Goldman Sachs expecting five FED rate hikes this year

Army chief visits Turbat

SC issues detailed verdict in Justice Faez Isa case ‘No one is above the law and…’

PDFL urges NPPMCL to avert default status

Sri Lanka seizes beetroot shipment from Pakistan

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

Read more stories