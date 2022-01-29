ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts handed to Australian Open fans

AFP 29 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Activists handed out 1,000 "Where is Peng Shuai?" T-shirts to spectators ahead of the Australian Open women's final Saturday to highlight concern for the Chinese tennis star.

More than a week after security staff ordered activists inside the precinct to remove the shirts, the protesters returned with a thousand more to give to those arriving at Melbourne Park.

"We've handed out hundreds of T-shirts now for free and there's a lot of people going to the final wearing these shirts. They're excited," Drew Pavlou, one of the protest organisers, told AFP.

Pavlou said all the shirts had been handed to attendees as they filed into the park, in the hope of beaming the message onto screens around the world during the final.

"We just want Peng Shuai to be able to speak freely. We want for her to be able to travel outside China and speak to the press without Chinese government minders controlling that."

But as the final began, the live broadcast's brief glimpses of the crowd offered little sign of the shirts -- although several were spotted by an AFP photographer inside the Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open to allow 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts after backlash

Peng, the former doubles world number one, is absent from Melbourne and there are fears for her wellbeing after she alleged online in November that she had been "forced" into sex by a Chinese former vice-premier during a years-long on-and-off relationship.

Her allegation was quickly censored and the 36-year-old was not heard from for nearly three weeks, before reappearing in public in China. But there are still concerns as to whether she is free.

Saturday's protest comes after the tournament chief Craig Tiley changed the competition's stance on "political" clothing -- deciding to allow the shirts inside as long as demonstrators remained peaceful.

Those who stopped to speak with Pavlou outside expressed concern for Peng's safety.

"No, I think if she was fine we would have seen her in person at possibly some tennis events," spectator Karen Gibson said.

In late December after Peng had reappeared in public, she denied making the allegation to Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

"I would like to stress a very important point: I have never said nor written anything accusing anyone of sexually assaulting me," the 35-year-old said in footage apparently filmed on a phone at a sports event in Shanghai.

However, the comments did not ease worries at the Women's Tennis Association, which has been widely praised for its stance on Peng, demanding to hear from her directly and suspending tournaments in China.

Leading players at the Australian Open have on several occasions said they still hope to hear from Peng so they can be assured of her safety.

Australian Open Peng Shuai

Comments

1000 characters

'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts handed to Australian Open fans

NSA Moeed Yusuf holds 'productive meeting' with Afghanistan's FM

Pakistan logs 7,963 cases, second-highest since start of pandemic

Battling Ashleigh Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open

Biden to send troops to eastern Europe amid Ukraine diplomacy push

Honda Atlas dismisses ‘fake news’ over 2022 Civic model

Nadal goes for historic 21st Slam, Medvedev can be spoiler again

Budget 2022-23: FBR seeks proposals

Oil spill 'nail in the coffin' for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

At least one killed as under-construction building collapses in Karachi’s DHA

Up to 10.09pc hike in petroleum products’ prices likely

Read more stories