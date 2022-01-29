Up to 10.09pc hike in petroleum products’ prices likely

ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Wasim Iqbal Updated 29 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The general masses may again face a significant increase up to 10.09 percent in the petroleum products prices with effect from February 1, 2022. In case, the government decides to pass on the full impact of raise of oil globally, petrol price will go up by 5.03 percent or Rs5.85 per litre. The price of high speed diesel (HSD) will be raised by 9.49 percent or Rs10.72 per litre. The price of Kerosene Oil (SKO) will also increase by 10.09 percent or Rs10.03 per litre.

The rate of light diesel oil (LDO) will go up by 8.65 percent or Rs9.17 per litre. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will work out ex-depot prices on the basis of current rates of Petroleum Levy (PL) and General Sales Tax (GST) and the summary will be forwarded for final announcement on Monday.

‘New Year gift’: POL products’ prices hike up to Rs4.14

With effect from February 1, 2022, the estimated increase pf ex-refinery price of petrol is Rs122.11 per litre from Rs116.26 per litre, estimated price of HSD is Rs123.73 per litre from Rs113.01 per litre, the price of SKO is Rs109.46 per litre from Rs 99.43 per litre and LDO estimated price is Rs115.28 per litre from Rs106.11 per litre.

