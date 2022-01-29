Misinformation threatening cohesion in society: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasized that spread of misinformation by vested interests is not only creating misperceptions but also threatening cohesion in the society. He stressed on the need to stay united in order to thwart designs of hostile forces.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief visited Lahore Garrison on Friday during which he was briefed on various operational and training matters of the formation at Corps HQ.

Later, COAS Gen. Bajwa interacted with Vice Chancellors, faculty and students of LUMS, FCU, UET, LSE, PU and GCU. COAS appreciated the critical role being played by these premier educational institutions in preparing the future leadership and useful citizens of Pakistan.

The Army Chief said that there is dire need of Human Resource development in the fields of education, health, infrastructure/ industry and environment.

Army committed to eradicating terrorism from country: COAS

He remarked that Pakistani youth are extremely talented and enterprising, given the right opportunities and enabling environment they will lead the country to progress and prosperity.

Faculty members and students asked very candid questions during the exhaustive session and hailed the interaction as very positive and illuminating.

Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, was also present during the session.