Army committed to eradicating terrorism from country: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that Pakistan Army is committed to eradicate terrorism from the country and complete peace will be restored in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Friday.

During the visit, the COAS was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation, progress on development works in newly merged districts and Pak-Afghan border fencing.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers & soldiers of Pak Army, FC, Levies, Khasadar, and Police, Gen Bajwa vowed that sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.

He appreciated security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.