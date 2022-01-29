ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Buzdar briefs PM about administrative affairs, development projects

Recorder Report 29 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and apprised him about provincial administrative affairs, development projects in the province, public welfare schemes and other issues of public importance, sources said.

During the meeting, the overall political and administrative situation in the province came under discussion, the sources said.

“The CM apprised the premier about steps taken by the government to provide relief to the people and attracting investment.”

The CM maintained that the “New Pakistan National Health Card” is a historic initiative of the PTI-led government for public welfare as there is no precedent of such an unprecedented program in the history of Pakistan. Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat also called on PM Imran Khan and briefed him about legislative matters in Punjab.

Imran Khan directed that necessary legislation for holding local bodies elections should be completed soon. He also directed that legislation should also be made to provide justice to the people and to eliminate unnecessary delays in judicial cases.

The premier said that efforts of the Punjab Cooperatives Department for retrieving land from illegal occupants and making record recovery were commendable. “Appointment of a new chairman in the Cooperatives Bank after seven years and formulation of farmer friendly policies is a good move,” lauded the PM.

Earlier, the CM along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a three-and-a-half hour-long consultative meeting to review party affairs and suggestions regarding Local Bodies elections. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and concerned officials while Federal Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht participated through video link.

Various options were discussed in detail and the participants presented their views about Local Bodies elections. Other issues related to LB elections were also discussed.

Bazdar reckoned that the government was ready to hold LB elections. With party-based elections, genuine leadership will emerge at the grassroots and direct elections will bring about real change in local bodies politics, he argued.

The PTI would field strong candidates for the LB elections, he commented and told that sincere and strong candidates would be chosen from the party after consultations. The new Local Government Act would resolve the problems of the people at their doorstep, the CM further said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

