Healthcare facilities in Sindh: Bilawal taunts KP, Punjab govts

GAMBAT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday challenged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments on the free healthcare facilities in the public hospitals as compared to the Sindh.

Bilawal said that the budget of three hospitals in Sindh is more than the health card of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal inaugurated Rapid Response Center, Nuclear Medicine Cancer Care Research Center and Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Center at Gambit.

He also reiterated his vision of providing free healthcare to all parts of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman said there is no hospital in any other province except Sindh where the treatment of cancer, kidney and liver is free. He said that he challenged the Punjab government to show free treatment of patients.

Criticizing the Imran led government’s Health card, Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran Khan has just changed the name of Wasila Card to Health Card and the money is being given in the health card to rob the health budget.

Bilawal said the current rulers have made the situation of the country worse and pushed into the mire of inflation with hollow slogans. He said the current rulers have to go home.

The Chairman PPP announced that the bone marrow transplant treatment at Gambat is now 100 percent free. He said that there is no hospital like the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences where free treatment for liver, kidney, bone marrow and cancer is provided.

He stated that the citizens are suffering from several diseases such as thalassemia, and the bone marrow transplant will leave a great impact on the lives of people seeking treatment. He also said 100 percent free cancer treatment, and world class facilities are offered at Gambat.

Chairman PPP further said that with the rise of car accidents, a rapid response emergency facility has also been launched. The aim is to open such centers in other cities as well so those suffering severe medical injuries from fires and accidents can be treated in the best possible way. “Gambat from today, is the medical capital of Pakistan,” said Chairman PPP.

“I challenge all the provincial governments of the country to build a hospital like Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, where free treatment for liver, kidney, bone marrow and cancer is provided,” stated Chairman PPP.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed that Sindh has broken the national record by providing 550 free liver transplants. Amongst these, 52 percent people were from Sindh, 29 percent were from Punjab, 15 percent were from Balochistan, and 3 percent were from KPK. He said that Punjab has a liver and kidney institute that performs transplants, but the number of people from Punjab that Gambat treated is more than the overall patients their hospital admitted.

“The vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was to improve the healthcare system of the nation, and save the lives of elders. This is our vision of Pakistan,” said Chairman PPP.”