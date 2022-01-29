Trial opens in spectacular German museum jewel heist

DRESDEN, (Germany): German prosecutors on Friday accused six young members of a notorious criminal family of carrying out a “purposefully prepared” heist on a state museum in Dresden, as a trial opened over the spectacular robbery of priceless 18th-century jewels.

The suspects, aged 22 to 28, are accused of gang robbery and arson after the brazen night raid on the Green Vault museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace on November 25, 2019.

To this day, there is no trace of the jewels, including a sword with a diamond-encrusted hilt and a shoulderpiece which contains the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.