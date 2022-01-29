WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 28, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Jan-22 26-Jan-22 25-Jan-22 24-Jan-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.11293 0.112981 0.112949 0.112736 Euro 0.801699 0.805655 0.805501 0.806903 Japanese yen 0.006265 0.006277 0.006272 0.006271 U.K. pound 0.961607 0.965293 0.961197 0.962802 U.S. dollar 0.718368 0.714423 0.714857 0.713821 Algerian dinar 0.005131 0.005108 0.005111 0.005104 Australian dollar 0.508748 0.509907 0.512523 Botswana pula 0.062012 0.061835 0.062174 Brazilian real 0.133511 0.130057 0.130013 Brunei dollar 0.531967 0.531644 0.532244 0.530801 Canadian dollar 0.56511 0.566733 0.566044 0.564018 Chilean peso 0.000899 0.000886 0.000893 0.000893 Colombian peso 0.000182 0.000179 0.00018 0.00018 Czech koruna 0.032816 0.032856 0.032887 0.032904 Danish krone 0.107714 0.108257 0.108212 0.108409 Indian rupee 0.009556 0.009569 0.009571 Israeli New Shekel 0.224771 0.224944 0.224586 0.225393 Korean won 0.0006 0.000596 0.000599 0.000598 Kuwaiti dinar 2.3732 2.3629 2.36434 2.36169 Malaysian ringgit 0.170918 0.170486 0.170692 0.170628 Mauritian rupee 0.016399 0.016342 0.016353 0.016374 Mexican peso 0.03464 0.034611 0.034587 0.0346 New Zealand dollar 0.476925 0.477377 0.478454 0.479117 Norwegian krone 0.080248 0.080473 0.07945 0.07939 Omani rial 1.86832 1.85806 1.85919 1.85649 Peruvian sol 0.187417 0.186048 0.186015 0.186133 Philippine peso 0.01402 0.013923 0.013932 0.013881 Polish zloty 0.175941 0.175603 0.176104 0.178237 Qatari riyal 0.197354 0.19627 0.196389 0.196105 Russian ruble 0.009099 0.00905 0.00909 0.009227 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.191565 0.190513 0.190629 0.190352 Singapore dollar 0.531967 0.531644 0.532244 0.530801 South African rand 0.047084 0.047184 0.046637 0.04675 Swedish krona 0.076759 0.07716 0.077087 0.077567 Swiss franc 0.771899 0.776125 0.776892 0.782355 Thai baht 0.021645 0.021676 0.021635 0.021613 Trinidadian dollar 0.105571 0.105718 0.105704 U.A.E. dirham 0.195607 0.194533 0.194651 0.194369 Uruguayan peso 0.01613 0.016073 0.016027 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

