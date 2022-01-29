ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 29 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
January 28, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        27-Jan-22      26-Jan-22      25-Jan-22      24-Jan-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.11293       0.112981       0.112949       0.112736
Euro                             0.801699       0.805655       0.805501       0.806903
Japanese yen                     0.006265       0.006277       0.006272       0.006271
U.K. pound                       0.961607       0.965293       0.961197       0.962802
U.S. dollar                      0.718368       0.714423       0.714857       0.713821
Algerian dinar                   0.005131       0.005108       0.005111       0.005104
Australian dollar                0.508748                      0.509907       0.512523
Botswana pula                    0.062012       0.061835       0.062174
Brazilian real                   0.133511                      0.130057       0.130013
Brunei dollar                    0.531967       0.531644       0.532244       0.530801
Canadian dollar                   0.56511       0.566733       0.566044       0.564018
Chilean peso                     0.000899       0.000886       0.000893       0.000893
Colombian peso                   0.000182       0.000179        0.00018        0.00018
Czech koruna                     0.032816       0.032856       0.032887       0.032904
Danish krone                     0.107714       0.108257       0.108212       0.108409
Indian rupee                     0.009556                      0.009569       0.009571
Israeli New Shekel               0.224771       0.224944       0.224586       0.225393
Korean won                         0.0006       0.000596       0.000599       0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.3732         2.3629        2.36434        2.36169
Malaysian ringgit                0.170918       0.170486       0.170692       0.170628
Mauritian rupee                  0.016399       0.016342       0.016353       0.016374
Mexican peso                      0.03464       0.034611       0.034587         0.0346
New Zealand dollar               0.476925       0.477377       0.478454       0.479117
Norwegian krone                  0.080248       0.080473        0.07945        0.07939
Omani rial                        1.86832        1.85806        1.85919        1.85649
Peruvian sol                     0.187417       0.186048       0.186015       0.186133
Philippine peso                   0.01402       0.013923       0.013932       0.013881
Polish zloty                     0.175941       0.175603       0.176104       0.178237
Qatari riyal                     0.197354        0.19627       0.196389       0.196105
Russian ruble                    0.009099        0.00905        0.00909       0.009227
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.191565       0.190513       0.190629       0.190352
Singapore dollar                 0.531967       0.531644       0.532244       0.530801
South African rand               0.047084       0.047184       0.046637        0.04675
Swedish krona                    0.076759        0.07716       0.077087       0.077567
Swiss franc                      0.771899       0.776125       0.776892       0.782355
Thai baht                        0.021645       0.021676       0.021635       0.021613
Trinidadian dollar               0.105571       0.105718       0.105704
U.A.E. dirham                    0.195607       0.194533       0.194651       0.194369
Uruguayan peso                    0.01613       0.016073       0.016027
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF SDR 1 sdr to usd Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Up to 10.09pc hike in POL products’ prices likely

Bill backed by IMF sails thru Senate as well

PM briefed about Ravi project

SPI down 0.11pc WoW

Denial of 60pc input tax credit: Non-issuance of STGOs costs FBR dearly

Misinformation threatening cohesion in society: COAS

Senator’s cousin among four killed in Sui blast

PM’s China visit to reinforce ‘all-weather strategic partnership’

IPPs: PPIB irked by withdrawal of tax exemptions

‘Transgressions of judiciary’ always proved harmful: Fawad

Read more stories