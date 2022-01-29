WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
January 28, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 27-Jan-22 26-Jan-22 25-Jan-22 24-Jan-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.11293 0.112981 0.112949 0.112736
Euro 0.801699 0.805655 0.805501 0.806903
Japanese yen 0.006265 0.006277 0.006272 0.006271
U.K. pound 0.961607 0.965293 0.961197 0.962802
U.S. dollar 0.718368 0.714423 0.714857 0.713821
Algerian dinar 0.005131 0.005108 0.005111 0.005104
Australian dollar 0.508748 0.509907 0.512523
Botswana pula 0.062012 0.061835 0.062174
Brazilian real 0.133511 0.130057 0.130013
Brunei dollar 0.531967 0.531644 0.532244 0.530801
Canadian dollar 0.56511 0.566733 0.566044 0.564018
Chilean peso 0.000899 0.000886 0.000893 0.000893
Colombian peso 0.000182 0.000179 0.00018 0.00018
Czech koruna 0.032816 0.032856 0.032887 0.032904
Danish krone 0.107714 0.108257 0.108212 0.108409
Indian rupee 0.009556 0.009569 0.009571
Israeli New Shekel 0.224771 0.224944 0.224586 0.225393
Korean won 0.0006 0.000596 0.000599 0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar 2.3732 2.3629 2.36434 2.36169
Malaysian ringgit 0.170918 0.170486 0.170692 0.170628
Mauritian rupee 0.016399 0.016342 0.016353 0.016374
Mexican peso 0.03464 0.034611 0.034587 0.0346
New Zealand dollar 0.476925 0.477377 0.478454 0.479117
Norwegian krone 0.080248 0.080473 0.07945 0.07939
Omani rial 1.86832 1.85806 1.85919 1.85649
Peruvian sol 0.187417 0.186048 0.186015 0.186133
Philippine peso 0.01402 0.013923 0.013932 0.013881
Polish zloty 0.175941 0.175603 0.176104 0.178237
Qatari riyal 0.197354 0.19627 0.196389 0.196105
Russian ruble 0.009099 0.00905 0.00909 0.009227
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.191565 0.190513 0.190629 0.190352
Singapore dollar 0.531967 0.531644 0.532244 0.530801
South African rand 0.047084 0.047184 0.046637 0.04675
Swedish krona 0.076759 0.07716 0.077087 0.077567
Swiss franc 0.771899 0.776125 0.776892 0.782355
Thai baht 0.021645 0.021676 0.021635 0.021613
Trinidadian dollar 0.105571 0.105718 0.105704
U.A.E. dirham 0.195607 0.194533 0.194651 0.194369
Uruguayan peso 0.01613 0.016073 0.016027
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.