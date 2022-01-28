ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX falls as miners track weak metal prices, energy gains limit losses

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as major mining stocks tracked weakness in metal prices on prospects of a tighter monetary policy, while gains in the energy sector helped limit losses.

At 9:53 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.71 points, or 0.19%, at 20,505.4. The index was set to lose 0.6% this week, its second straight week of losses.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.0%, as gold and base metal prices fell on hawkish signals from the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve.

Investors are now pricing in at least five interest rate hikes by the Fed in 2022, which will bring an end to the accommodative, high-liquidity environment that boosted stock markets over the past two years.

Gains in energy stocks, which rose 1.2% tracking strong oil prices, limited further losses on the TSX.

Toronto index set for biggest weekly drop since early December

"In our bear case, fears about inflation would lead the Fed to increase rates more aggressively than markets currently expect," UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele said.

"Tighter monetary policy would have a meaningful negative impact on multiples, while earnings growth would likely also be negatively affected by tighter financial conditions and weaker consumer demand."

Highlights

The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and 13 new lows.

Across Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and 101 new lows, with total volume of 52.79 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's

Comments

1000 characters

TSX falls as miners track weak metal prices, energy gains limit losses

Ahead of IMF's 6th review, Senate approves SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Experts react as Senate gives nod to SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid cases since start of pandemic

Rupee gains against US dollar as Pakistan meets IMF condition

Landmine blast in Balochistan's Sui area kills 4, injures 10

Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound, disused civilian plane damaged

Thailand to relax tax rules for digital assets

PM pays tribute to 10 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack

Daimler AG to rebrand as Mercedes-Benz on Feb. 1

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Read more stories