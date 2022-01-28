ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound, disused civilian plane damaged

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

BAGHDAD: At least three rockets landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent US air base, damaging one disused civilian aeroplane, Iraqi police sources said.

The police sources did not report any other damage or any injuries.

The damaged aircraft was an out of use Iraqi Airways plane, they said.

The US air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad's civilian airport.

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS coalition

Rocket attacks which US and some Iraqi officials blame on Iran-aligned Shi'ite militia groups who oppose the US military presence in the region have regularly hit the complex in recent years.

