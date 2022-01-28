ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid cases since start of pandemic

  • Country detects 8,183 cases during last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 28 Jan, 2022

Pakistan reported 8,183 cases, the highest in a day since the start of the pandemic in the country, as the fifth wave continued to spread, fuelled by the new Omicron variant.

The highest daily toll was previously recorded on January 20, 2022, when the country reported 7,678 Covid-19 cases.

The positivity level was recorded at 11.92% while the country conducted 68,624 tests during the last 24 hours. So far, Pakistan has reported 1,402,070 positive cases.

There are currently 98,221 active cases, while 1,353 cases are critical.

Pakistan reports over 7,000 cases as fifth wave continues

During the last 24 hours, 30 people succumbed to the novel virus, the highest death toll in a single day since October 6, 2021. The country's overall death toll has now increased to 29,192.

Moreover, 1,786 people recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 1,266,479.

On Thursday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to extend curbs on schools until mid-February amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases.

Schools: NCOC extends curbs till mid-Feb

As per the NCOC, in the cities and districts with less than 10 percent Covid-19 positivity, the schools will remain open. Schools will be opened for the vaccinated students with the age group of more than 12 years old.

However, in the cities where the percentage of Covid-19 cases is over 10 percent, students will be allowed in schools on alternative days. Half of the students with the age group of less than 12 will be allowed in schools each day.

Moreover, in cities with corona positivity of over 10 percent, only over 12 years of age students will be allowed in schools. Educational institutions will have to take all the possible steps to ensure the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Pakistan NCOC cases vaccinations

