ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,629 Increased By 12 (0.26%)
BR30 17,807 Increased By 81.5 (0.46%)
KSE100 45,131 Increased By 48.1 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By -17 (-0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Australia shares set for worst month since March 2020 as Fed stance weighs

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

Australia shares erased early gains to trade modestly higher on Friday, pressured by gold stocks, as investors scoured for battered stocks that entered correction territory in the previous session on the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,856.30, as at 2348 GMT, after advancing as much as 1.9% earlier in the day. The benchmark declined 1.8% on Thursday, and is now more than 10% below its August 2021 high.

The index was on track to lose more than 7% in January, its worst month since March 2020.

The Fed said on Thursday it would likely raise interest rates in March and begin tapering bond purchase programme in the same month.

New Zealand shares fall in early trade, Australia closed

Investor focus is now at a meeting by the Reserve Bank of Australia due next week, where the central bank is expected to end its bond-buying programme but might wait until November to make its first interest rate hike in over a decade, a Reuters poll showed.

Australian miners added as much as 2% on Friday as iron ore prices crept up on hopes of robust demand for the steel-making ingredient in China.

Heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group gained more than 3% each.

Healthcare stocks advanced as much as 2.1% to mark their biggest intraday jump in nearly six weeks. Biotech giant CSL Ltd gained 3%.

However, a 4% drop in local gold miners limited the gains in the benchmark, as bullion slid more than 1% overnight after the greenback rallied on robust US economic data, which would strengthen the case for faster rate hikes.

Newcrest Mining slumped 4.1% to its lowest since late-September as its quarterly gold output fell from year-ago levels while the top Australian gold producer also flagged weather issues and Omicron-led headwinds at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 12,008.43, hovering near its lowest since Feb. 26 last year.

