ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 9.4 (0.2%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
KSE100 45,120 Increased By 37.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,807 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
South Korea stocks set for worst week since onset of pandemic

  • The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell
Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, but were poised for the sharpest weekly drop in nearly two years as investors were rattled by the US Federal Reserve's pivot to policy tightening and rate hikes and a resurgence of local COVID-19 cases.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 1.40%, or 36.55 points, at 2,650.89, as of 0301 GMT. For the week, the index slumped 6.4% so far, the sharpest loss since mid-March 2020.

South Korea, Taiwan lead Asia stock lower after Wall Street's tumble

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 3.09% and peer SK Hynix climbed 6.61%, while LG Chem advanced 3.93% and Naver gained 1.98%.

** South Korea reported 16,096 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, another daily record after posting 14,518 a day before, amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 492.8 billion won ($409.03 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,204.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,202.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,204.7 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,205.5.

** The KOSPI lost 10.97% so far this year, but down 12.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 253.89 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 798.

** The won weakened 1.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 107.93.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 2.203%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 1.2 basis points to 2.600%.

