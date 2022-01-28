ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
Pakistan

Pandamart achieves major milestone

Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pandamart, the country’s leading online groceries delivery platform, has achieved a major milestone of establishing over 50 stores within just over a year since the first store was opened in Bahadurabad, Karachi in November 2020.

The 50th store was opened in DHA Phase 8, Karachi on the eve of the new year, on December 31, 2021. This exponential growth means that a new store was opened practically every week of the past 12 months or so. Online groceries shopping through pandamart is accessible on the foodpanda app.

Presently, pandamart stores are spread across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Hyderabad, with this countrywide network of stores catering to about 85 to 90 percent of the population within the cities covered. Talking about pandamart’s rapid growth, foodpanda’s CEO, Nauman Sikandar Mirza said that Q-commerce is definitely the future and pandamart is pioneering this sector boldly as is obvious from the growth we have achieved in such a short time period.

“Our mission is to vigorously support the government’s goal of realising a digital Pakistan and documenting the economy, while offering unprecedented convenience and benefits to the public through online groceries shopping that is available 20 hours out of 24 every single day,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

