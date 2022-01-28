ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
Motorways, highways: No one to be challaned illegally: IG

Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani stated that no one will be challaned illegally on motorways and highways but challans will be issued when they violate traffic rules.

As per the directive of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Communications, The National Highways and Motorway Police is holding “E-Khuli Kachehri”, on regular grounds.

In this regard, Ghani participated in the “E-Khuli Kachehri”, on FM-95 Radio and NHMP official Facebook and answered the frequently asked questions from across the country and from abroad as well. The IG issued immediate directions to resolve the problems of the general public.

He further said that the E-Khuli Kachehris are the best way to remain in direct contact with general public. It is our prime responsibility to keep motorways and highways safe for commuters.

He categorically said that road safety awareness programmes will be enhanced through innovative ideas to educate our youth to become aspiring drivers. The National Highways and Motorways Police are working day and night to make public travel on national highways safer and more comfortable, while ensuring smooth flow of traffic on motorways and national highways, as well as ensuring equal enforcement of the law.

In addition, all applicants for a driving license from the National Highways and Motorways Police Driving Licensing Authority will be required to pass all stages of the driving test in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Motorway Police Driver Licensing Authority staff issues driving licenses on merit basis to candidates who pass all stages of the driving test. The Motorway Police Driver’s Licensing Authority’s issuance of licenses will be an important milestone in the efforts to make highways safer.

The National Highways and Motorways Police also assured that no one will be illegally challaned on motorways and highways but challans will be issued when they violate traffic rules. We are modernizing the command and control system for the convenience of the people and at the same time we are trying our best to extend the transmission of FM-95 to all the motorways and highways, so that more and more people with road safety education and also get road and traffic information all the time.

Referring to the welfare of the employees, he said that the doors of my office are always open for any employee facing any problem in the department. In addition, merit-based recruitments in the Motorway Police in pipeline and hopefully in near future it will be executed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

