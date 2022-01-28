ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
US teacher held in Russia for ‘large scale’ drug smuggling

AFP 28 Jan, 2022

MOSCOW: A US teacher was arrested in a Moscow airport with marijuana and is being held for “large scale” drug smuggling, Russian authorities said on Thursday amid soaring tensions with Washington. Marc Fogel was detained while passing through customs when trained dogs reacted to his luggage, the interior ministry said.

“Marijuana and hash oil were found in the foreigner’s luggage. The drugs were carefully disguised,” it said in a statement. Marijuana was hidden in contact lens cases, while cannabis oil was found in e-cigarette cartridges, the statement said.

Fogel, who was reportedly detained in August, enjoyed diplomatic immunity before May last year, the Russian interior ministry said. At the time of his arrest he taught at the Anglo-American School of Moscow, the statement said.

Fogel could have used his diplomatic immunity to smuggle drugs into Russia and distribute them among students at the Moscow school where he taught, it said. Fogel has been charged with “large-scale smuggling and possession of drugs,” the statement said. A court outside Moscow ordered his arrest to prevent him from fleeing the country.

The US embassy said in a statement to AFP: “We take seriously our responsibility to assist US citizens abroad, and are monitoring the situation.” The mission refused to provide further comment, citing privacy considerations. The Anglo-American School of Moscow did not provide an immediate comment when contacted by AFP.

