ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden promises to put Black woman on Supreme Court for first time

AFP 27 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Thursday he will nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in history, filling the vacancy left by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

"I've made no decision except (the) person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity," Biden said in an address from the White House.

"And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court."

Biden, speaking alongside Breyer, also indicated that he would seek a speedy nomination process, promising to name his candidate by the end of February.

The exit of Breyer, who is 83, gives Biden a likely smooth opportunity to name a replacement to the lifelong seat on the Supreme Court while his Democratic Party retains control of the Senate.

The Supreme Court is currently split between six conservatives and three liberals. Biden will now be able to nominate another liberal-leaning jurist to the court, maintaining the balance.

Breyer had been under pressure from liberals to leave in time for Biden to get his nominee through the Senate before November's midterm elections, when Republicans are in a strong position to win majorities in Congress and would then control the approval process.

Biden picks Black women, first Muslim for federal judgeships

In his resignation letter, published Thursday, Breyer underlined the coordinated plan to ensure that the succession goes smoothly, confirming that he will stay on the court through the packed current term -- but not before his replacement is ready.

"I intend this decision to take effect when the court rises for the summer recess this year (typically late June or early July) assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed," he wrote.

Campaign pledge

Biden promised to put an African-American woman on the court back when he was campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The vow was part of his vital outreach to the Black community, which became a crucial component in ultimately defeating a crowded field of Democratic rivals and then unseating Republican president Donald Trump.

Biden also put the first Black and Asian woman, Kamala Harris, on the ticket as his vice president.

Biden said that in the search for Breyer's replacement, he would be asking Harris to help, describing her as "an exceptional lawyer" and noting she was a former member of the Senate judiciary committee -- a body he himself led while serving as a senator.

Among the leading candidates to replace Breyer are Ketanji Brown Jackson, a US Court of Appeals judge, and Leondra Kruger of the California Supreme Court.

Breyer is the oldest justice on the court and was nominated in 1994 by Democratic former president Bill Clinton.

Praising Breyer, Biden highlighted his bipartisan spirit, saying he "patiently sought common ground" and was "a model public servant in a time of great division in this country."

Joe Biden White House US Supreme Court Kamala Harris US President Stephen Breyer Black woman

Comments

1000 characters

Biden promises to put Black woman on Supreme Court for first time

Punjab's local body polls important for PTI: Sheikh Rashid

MQM-P protest: PM promises 'necessary action against those responsible'

U.S. cites missile, drone threat in latest UAE travel warning

'Defining moment': PM launches 'Criminal Law and Justice Reforms'

NSP formulated after consultation with stakeholders, Moeed Yusuf tells NA body

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall a massive $846mn, drop to $16.2bn

Dubai regulator fines Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi $136 million

Oil at seven-year high as Ukraine crisis overshadows Fed

Rupee's three-day losing streak ends, currency stable against US dollar

Tata back in charge: Struggling Air India sold after 69 years in govt hands

Read more stories