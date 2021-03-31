ANL 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.02%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
ASL 23.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.45%)
AVN 89.99 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.06%)
BOP 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.94%)
DGKC 123.25 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (3.57%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.99%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.88%)
FFBL 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.14%)
FFL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.16%)
HASCOL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.65%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
JSCL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.27%)
KAPCO 40.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.02%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
LOTCHEM 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
MLCF 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.56%)
PAEL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.21%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
PRL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.69%)
PTC 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.36%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (2.59%)
UNITY 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.01%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By ▲ 66.13 (1.39%)
BR30 25,590 Increased By ▲ 478.32 (1.9%)
KSE100 45,021 Increased By ▲ 529.69 (1.19%)
KSE30 18,478 Increased By ▲ 219.93 (1.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden picks Black women, first Muslim for federal judgeships

  • Under the US Constitution, the president nominates people to serve on the Supreme Court and other federal courts for life, and the Senate votes on whether to confirm them.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden nominated several Black women, an Asian American and the first Muslim ever to federal judgeships Tuesday in a push for diversity in the US court system.

Breaking with predecessor Donald Trump's four-year effort to staff federal courts with largely white male conservatives, Biden unveiled his first 11 picks for judges, with only two of them men, neither of them white.

At the top of his list was nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is African-American, to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which is known to handle major cases.

If confirmed by the Senate, Jackson, 50, would replace Merrick Garland -- who is now Biden's attorney general -- and be in a good position to become a candidate for the Supreme Court if a vacancy opens up.

No Black woman has yet served on the nine-justice high court.

"Ketanji Jackson Brown is one of the best judges in the nation. Brilliant and with deep values. That she is now joining our second highest court is fitting and awesome," tweeted Neal Katyal, a former acting US solicitor general at the Department of Justice.

Biden nominated two other African-American women to federal appeals court vacancies.

Among those chosen for federal district courts, two more were African Americans (one of them male), two were Asian Americans, one was of Hispanic origin and two were white women.

Zahid Quraishi, 45, would become the first ever Muslim to serve as a federal district judge if approved by the Senate.

Quraishi is of Pakistani ancestry and currently serves as a magistrate judge in New Jersey.

"Judge Quraishi has defended and served our country with distinction in numerous roles -- and will make history if confirmed as the first Muslim American federal judge," said New Jersey senator Cory Booker.

The nominations as a whole "represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong," Biden said in a statement.

The group is also diverse in its origins, including nominees with experience as public defenders, who provide free legal counsel to people who cannot afford it but face civil or criminal charges.

Under the US Constitution, the president nominates people to serve on the Supreme Court and other federal courts for life, and the Senate votes on whether to confirm them.

Trump managed to win the appointment of more than 200 conservative judges during his term, working closely with then-Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on an issue that has been dear to US conservatives for decades.

This includes three Supreme Court justices named by Trump.

Donald Trump Joe Biden SENATE President Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Zahid Quraishi

Biden picks Black women, first Muslim for federal judgeships

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters