Punjab's local body polls important for PTI: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that Punjab's local government elections will be important for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), adding that outcome of the polls will have an impact on the next general election.

In an interview with Aaj News on Thursday, Rashid said that the ruling party will have to win Punjab's local government elections.

"The next few months are going to be important for the government," the minister said.

Last month, PTI decided to dissolve its organisational structure following the setback in the first phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)’s local body elections.

PTI mainly lost ground to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which defeated the ruling party in many areas considered its stronghold, including for the post of Peshawar mayor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also admitted that PTI made mistakes in the first phase of the KPK local government elections, saying that he will personally be overseeing the second phase of the polls.

Meanwhile, Rashid admitted that inflation was another major issue for the ruling party, adding that the government was trying to bring the prices of essential items under control.

The minister said that the government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure despite the opposition's hue and cry.

"It is my understanding that the opposition will try something [against the government] in Senate or National Assembly before the March 23 rally," he said.

Rashid said the opposition will not go towards the red zone in Islamabad as part of the March 23 rally. "These people will not go there," he said adding that "the government will defeat the opposition's plans."

When asked about the opposition's relationship with the military, he said: "Institutions maintain a relationship with everyone. However, it doesn't mean they are against the government or anything else.

"Hopelessness is the opposition's fate, and this situation is not going to change anytime soon," he said.

"No one can keep Imran Khan out of politics," he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the PTI government will not only complete this tenure but it will also complete the next term.

“If I exit the government, I will pose a greater threat to you. Right now, I am sitting quietly in my office and watching the drama unfold. But if I take to the streets, you will have nowhere to hide,” he said while answering callers’ questions, live on national television.