ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains 0.28%, settles over 45,000

BR Web Desk 27 Jan, 2022

The KSE-100 Index continued to trade in a narrow range, settling 0.28% higher to finish above the 45,000-point level on Thursday.

Both volume and value of shares traded rose day-on-day but trading remained lacklustre on lack of positive triggers.

At close on Thursday, the KSE-100 Index finished at 45,083.04, a gain of 127.99 points or 0.28%.

“Market opened on a positive note as investors cheered the T-Bill auction as cut-off yields declined 15-70 bps,” said Topline Securities in a post-market comment.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised Rs825 billion against a target of Rs650 billion. The 3M cut-off yields decreased by 15bps to 10.30%, while 6M cut-off yields also decreased by 68bps to 10.69%.

"Rise in coronavirus cases and increasing global crude oil prices continued to dent investor confidence," said Capital Stake in a note.

Pakistan reported over 7,000 coronavirus cases at a positivity ratio of 11.91% during the last 24 hours as the country continued to tackle spread of the fifth wave. The coronavirus positivity rate continued to be recorded above 10% for the eighth day in a row.

On the corporate front, Interloop Limited announced earnings for 1HFY22, recording profit after tax of Rs4,718 million, up by 62% YoY compared to Rs2,904 million in same period last year.

KSE-100 closes marginally positive, but still shy of 45,000

Volumes increased on Thursday, clocking in at 173.59 million on the all-share index, up from 137.31 million a day ago. The value of shares traded also increased to Rs6.57 billion from Rs5.36 billion on Wednesday.

TRG Pakistan Limited was the volume leader with 19.12 million shares, followed by Hum Network with 15.24 million shares, and Unity Foods Limited with 11.71 million shares.

Shares of 333 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 135 registered an increase, 169 recorded a fall, and 29 remained unchanged.

Pakistan COVID PSX stock KSE

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 gains 0.28%, settles over 45,000

MQM-P protest: PM promises 'necessary action against those responsible'

'Defining moment': PM launches 'Criminal Law and Justice Reforms'

NSP formulated after consultation with stakeholders, Moeed Yusuf tells NA body

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall a massive $846mn, drop to $16.2bn

Dubai regulator fines Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi $136 million

Oil at seven-year high as Ukraine crisis overshadows Fed

Rupee's three-day losing streak ends, currency stable against US dollar

Tata back in charge: Struggling Air India sold after 69 years in govt hands

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid a day after leaving PSL bio-secure bubble

Read more stories