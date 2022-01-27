NSP formulated after consultation with stakeholders, Moeed Yusuf tells NA body

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday that Pakistan's first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) was formulated in consultation with all stakeholders.

Yusuf made the remarks while briefing the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on the internal and external security situation.

"Had a very productive discussion on the National Security Policy (NSP) and Afghanistan. I am grateful for the appreciation we received for our work from members of the committee," he said in a Twitter post.

During the briefing, Yusuf said the policy's implementation will be ensured with the collaboration of all provinces.

PM Imran launches Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

The NSA also said that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had unilaterally broken the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

On the security policy, Yusuf said that former adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz, had started work on the policy in 2014.

NSA explains NSP’s approach to Jammu and Kashmir

The NSA said that it took seven years to prepare it, adding that it will not be implemented until the parliament has approved it.

“Promoting education, food security, hybrid warfare, and eradicating organised crime are part of the policy," he informed lawmakers.

"The policy has been drafted for the next five years. Some measures are long-term and some are short-term," he added.