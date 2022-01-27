ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
Turkey central bank working to build FX reserves, governor says

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's central bank governor said efforts were continuing to build up foreign exchange reserves, after a drawdown, he blamed on market volatility and the hard currency needs of the state-owned energy importer and other institutions.

Sahap Kavcioglu said the bank did not sell foreign currency on the day that Turkey announced a deposit protection scheme last month.

Turkey's steps to calm lira crisis, bolster FX reserves

Setting out the bank's quarterly inflation outlook, he also said that increasing the lira's share in the economy is the main aim.

lira Turkey's central bank

