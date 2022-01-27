ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
MQM-P protest: PM promises 'necessary action against those responsible'

  • Calls for report on Wednesday's incident from interior ministry, Sindh government
BR Web Desk 27 Jan, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that necessary action will be taken against those responsible for the violence against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) protesters in Karachi.

In a tweet on Thursday, the PM said that he has "taken note of the violence used by Sindh police against MQM-P's peaceful protest against Sindh's Local Government law".

The PM said that he has also sought a report from Interior Ministry, Sindh Chief Secretary and Sindh Inspector General.

"Will take necessary action against those responsible after receiving these reports," the PM said.

The PM's statement comes after at least one worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) North Karachi Aslam died while several others including women were injured after police resorted to baton-charge and shelling on their protest sit-in against the Sindh Local Government Amendment Act on Wednesday outside the Sindh Chief Minister House.

MQM-P said that police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge against the protestors including women and members of the Sindh and National Assembly.

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Under the new bill, District Councils and Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will be abolished in Karachi and a town system would be restored in each division of the province. Karachi will be divided into more than 25 towns under the new LG system.

'MQM-P protestor died of heart attack'

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani denied on Thursday MQM-P's claim about its party worker's death from police violence, saying that the actual cause of death "seems to be a heart attack".

"It seems Aslam died due to a heart attack and not violence. He was taken to Karachi Institute of Heart Disease and then he was brought here to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases," the minister said.

On Wednesday, MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari said that Aslam was injured by police shelling and baton charge, and passed away at JPMC.

Responding to him, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that no one by the name was brought to JPMC.

"Very sorry to hear about this loss. May Allah bless his soul. However I have checked with JPMC, neither any person named Aslam Bhai was brought to JPMC nor any such death has been reported at JPMC," Wahab said.

