One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

KARACHI: At least one worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) North Karachi Aslam died while several others including women on Wednesday injured after police resorted to baton-charge and shelling on their protest sit-in against the Sindh Local Government Amendment Act here Wednesday outside the Sindh Chief Minister House.

Earlier, the protesters marched from FTC Roundabout on Sharea Faisal and eventually reached the CM House where they staged a sit-in.

Several injured as police baton-charge MQM-P protesters in Karachi

MQM-P said that police restored to tear gas shelling and baton-charge against the protestors including women and members of the Sindh and National Assembly.

