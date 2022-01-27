ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,615 Increased By 4.6 (0.1%)
BR30 17,608 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.07%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 105.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,786 Increased By 47.8 (0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia's Woodside joins Myanmar retreat, flags profit hit

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

Woodside Petroleum Ltd joined on Thursday multinational oil majors Chevron Corp and TotalEnergies in their plans to exit Myanmar, nearly a year after a military coup plunged the Southeast Asian nation into turmoil.

Myanmar has faced unrest since the army overthrew the elected government in February 2021 and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta has been accused of using brutal force to put down protests.

The Australian gas producer will now begin the formal procedure to exit exploration assets it holds with state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise and other entities including China National Petroleum Corp and Total.

Australia's Woodside to step up investment spending in 2022

"Given the situation in Myanmar we can no longer contemplate Woodside's participation in the development of the A-6 gas resources, nor other future activities in-country," Woodside Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill said on Thursday.

The company warned of a $138 million hit to its fiscal 2021 net profit after tax due to non-cash expenses associated with the withdrawal.

Woodside had said last February it would trim its presence in Myanmar following the coup, and its complete exit comes after TotalEnergies and Chevron, partners in a major gas project in Myanmar, withdrew from the country last week, citing the worsening humanitarian situation.

The United States also issued a business advisory for Myanmar on Wednesday.

Shareholder-activist group Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) welcomed Woodside's decision, saying it would "deal a blow to the military's ability to buy weapons and fund future atrocities."

The ACCR said shareholders of copper-gold producer Pan Aust and oil and gas explorer Tap Oil Ltd "should be concerned" that the companies hold exploration licences in Myanmar amid the unrest and human rights violations.

Pan Aust and Tap Oil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chevron Corp China National Petroleum Corp Woodside Petroleum Ltd Aung San Suu Kyi TotalEnergies

Comments

1000 characters

Australia's Woodside joins Myanmar retreat, flags profit hit

FBR chief tells Customs Day gathering: Govt heavily relying on tax machinery

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

Govt to consider giving secretaries ‘market salaries’

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Read more stories