Overseas Pakistanis: PM to address ‘first-ever’ public gathering on March 13

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a three-day first-ever public gathering being organized for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad on March 13.

The event is being organised to welcome the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

The approval for the historical event was given during a meeting of Secretary Overseas International Chapter Abdullah Riyar with PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar in Islamabad.

A three-day public gathering will continue from 13 to 16 March in Islamabad, which will be attended by a large number of overseas Pakistanis including PTI office-bearers worldwide.

In this context, invitations would be served to the international and national media to cover the event. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said overseas Pakistanis were the assets of the country and PTI was taking every possible step to facilitate them.

The PTI secretary-general said that overseas Pakistanis stood firmly united with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Terming the gathering as a milestone in the country’s history, Umar said PM Khan in his address would announce future line of action.

