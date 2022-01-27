ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
Rizwan to teach ‘master class’ course on Abwaab

Recorder Report 27 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s talismanic wicketkeeper batsman and one of the nation’s most loved cricketers, Muhammad Rizwan has just begun one of the most meaningful partnerships of his career in a field of education.

After having a record-breaking 2021, being dubbed ‘Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year’ by ICC and ‘Most Valuable Player’ by PCB, Rizwan is determined to inspire young Pakistani students and help them maximize their potential. Becoming Brand Ambassador Abwaab is the first step towards building a solid future for Pakistan. In addition, Rizwan will also be teaching a master class course, available exclusively to Abwaab students - which is a testament to his commitment to the cause.

Sharing his thoughts and motivation behind this partnership Muhammad Rizwan said, “My motivation behind joining hands with Abwaab is its quality content and ease of use. This platform has the power to transform Pakistan’s educational landscape for good. It can play a key role in making quality education accessible & affordable for everyone. Children from every corner of Pakistan, especially girls, will be able to get a great educational experience and play their role in the prosperity and development of our country. Abwaab is a game changer and I am honoured to be a part of this great journey.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

