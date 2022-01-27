Urgent energy issues—II

It is really unfortunate that we had an opportunity to follow the worldwide accepted building codes, with a huge number of new building projects to ensure energy Conservation, and thus solve the critical issues but we have seen no action either from the earlier authorities nor from the present lot and thus suffer, and suffer badly, from the consequences.

Renewable energy, especially solar resource, has not been utilised even partly; though we have been blessed with this abundant energy and continue to encourage fossil fuel-based power plants with no check on efficiency. Even theoretical “efficient” combined cycle power plants are operated inefficiently and the authorities accept inefficient operation, and thus add high fuel costs to the tariff, without any hesitation as “pass-thru” costs, certainly worst possible policy!

Technologies are available to ensure that these inefficiently-operated combined cycle power plants are operated at high efficiency under different ambient conditions but they are encouraged to be inefficient so that high fuel costs actually add to overall profits.

(To be continued tomorrow)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022