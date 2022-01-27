ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad LG Ordinance, 2021: IHC issues notices to federation

Terence J Sigamony 27 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the federation regarding Islamabad Local Government Ordinance, 2021.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, on Wednesday, heard a petition moved by an association of over 1,300 officers and servants of the CDA, who are citizens of Pakistan and hail from all the various federating units of this country.

The petition was filed through Umer Ijaz Gilani advocate and cited the federation through Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, President of Pakistan, and the Election Commission of Pakistan through its secretary as respondents.

The IHC bench, after hearing the arguments, issued the notices to the respondents and directed them to submit their response in this regard. The court also directed to club all the petitions filed against the Islamabad Local Government Ordinance and deferred the proceedings till Thursday (today).

The petitioners assailed the vires of Islamabad Local Government Ordinance, 2021 promulgated by the President of Pakistan on 28 November, 2021. They adopted that this legislation, which has serious consequence for the provinces of Pakistan, should have been placed before and debated in the Senate of Pakistan and its implications both in terms of assets, finances and job prospects for the federating units should have been debated.

They added that not doing so, violates the principle of federalism, which is enshrined in the Pakistani constitution. Besides, the legislation envisages a constitutional absurdity whereby, an entire tier of the federation would be elected to office upon the basis of a mere temporary law.

They maintained, “Besides, it falls short of the requirements of Article 140, since it cannot possibly provide tenure protection to the elected local government. It is patently in excess of the mandate of Article 89 of the Constitution which is limited to emergency legislation. Last but not the least, it is unconstitutional because it jeopardizes the vested service-related rights of the Petitioner’s members, which amounts to violation of the Articles 18 and 23.”

The petitioners’ counsel contended that through Section 184 of the Impugned Ordinance, the Islamabad Local Government Act, 2013, an enactment promulgated by the Parliament of Pakistan in pursuance of the directions of the Supreme Court, has been repealed.

Gilani argued that the Ordinance brings about major legislative overhauls of the electoral procedure regime related to local government in Islamabad. He added that among the major changes it brings about are: direct election of Mayor; a major reduction in the scope of the powers and responsibilities of the CDA and Chief Commissioner’s Office and transfer of their assets and employees to the Islamabad Municipal Corporation.

He, therefore, prayed before the court to declare that the impugned Ordinance is illegal, unconstitutional and of no legal effect and set aside the same. He also requested to declare that an entire tier of the Federation of Pakistan, which is required by Article 140A to be set up cannot be erected on the foundation of a mere temporary law; rather, it requires the enactment of a permanent law by the competent legislature.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad High Court CDA Mohsin Akhtar Kayani Umer Ijaz Gilani

Comments

Comments are closed.

Islamabad LG Ordinance, 2021: IHC issues notices to federation

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

PM explains importance of health card

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

Due diligence of Samba Bank: UBL granted approval by SBP

Read more stories