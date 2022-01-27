Czechs to donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine

PRAGUE: The Czech defence ministry said Wednesday it would donate four thousand artillery shells to Ukraine in the coming days as the country faces the threat of invasion by neighbouring Russia.

“The gift worth 36.6 million Czech crowns (1.5 million euros, $1.7 million) was approved by the government today,” defence ministry spokesman Jakub Fajnor told AFP.

The gift comprises 4,006 shells with a calibre of 152 millimetres, the defence ministry said on its website.