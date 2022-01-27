CAA tightens Covid-19 curbs at airports

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday imposed additional restrictions at the country’s airports to combat the fifth wave of the Covid-19.

The additional curbs have been placed to save the airlines’ crew members and airport staff from contracting Omicron variant of the deadly coronavirus.

The CAA made it mandatory to wear facemasks for the passengers coming to airports and the visitors with them.

The CAA issued the new circular to all the airports in the country including Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Jinnah International Karachi Airport and Islamabad International Airport.

Earlier, CAA announced the appointment of its focal persons at the headquarters and airports. Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OWFDs) in this regard are already operational at the country’s international airports.