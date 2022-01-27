ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

International Customs Day 2022 Messages from Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed Chairman FBR

27 Jan, 2022

TEXT: It is a matter of immense pleasure for me to join Pakistan Customs in celebration of the International Customs Day, 2022. The theme of this year's event "scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem" marks the resolve of Customs organizations around the world to build and smartly manage Big Data for cross border transactions, regulatory approvals and seizures of contraband goods for better trade facilitation and effective controls. By adopting latest business intelligence and data analytics tool, Pakistan Customs can process trade data for improving its clearance processes, and exercising better controls against revenue evasion and smuggling. The effective use of cross-border data can also be helpful to broaden the tax base.

Over the years digital technologies have evolved rapidly and Customs can also tap data from open-source platforms and other government agencies to augment its data warehouse. To build a proper data eco system, Pakistan Customs needs to shift completely on paperless clearance and 2022 may be marked for accomplishing this task. By making use of international data formats such as WCO Data Model. The standardization of data can be ensured for proper data exchange. Thus a robust databank will help Customs to make informed and evidence based decisions.

I would urge upon Pakistan Customs to introduce data sciences in the curriculum of Pakistan Customs Academy to impart latest data analysis techniques to the officers for management of large volume of data collected. The digitization of seizures and enforcement data can help develop a National Targeting System for apprehending evaders and smugglers. Similarly, the utilization of cross border data linked with other sources can improve the Risk Management System for facilitating the legitimate trade. Pakistan Customs can thus play a key role in enhancing the country's international and regional trade by smart and coordinated border management through the use of digital technologies.

I take this opportunity to congratulate Pakistan Customs Service on this important occasion and hope that all officers and officials will play their role in the development of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR International Customs Day Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed

Comments

Comments are closed.

International Customs Day 2022 Messages from Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed Chairman FBR

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

PM explains importance of health card

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

Due diligence of Samba Bank: UBL granted approval by SBP

Read more stories