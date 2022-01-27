International Customs Day 2022 Messages from Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed Chairman FBR

TEXT: It is a matter of immense pleasure for me to join Pakistan Customs in celebration of the International Customs Day, 2022. The theme of this year's event "scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem" marks the resolve of Customs organizations around the world to build and smartly manage Big Data for cross border transactions, regulatory approvals and seizures of contraband goods for better trade facilitation and effective controls. By adopting latest business intelligence and data analytics tool, Pakistan Customs can process trade data for improving its clearance processes, and exercising better controls against revenue evasion and smuggling. The effective use of cross-border data can also be helpful to broaden the tax base.

Over the years digital technologies have evolved rapidly and Customs can also tap data from open-source platforms and other government agencies to augment its data warehouse. To build a proper data eco system, Pakistan Customs needs to shift completely on paperless clearance and 2022 may be marked for accomplishing this task. By making use of international data formats such as WCO Data Model. The standardization of data can be ensured for proper data exchange. Thus a robust databank will help Customs to make informed and evidence based decisions.

I would urge upon Pakistan Customs to introduce data sciences in the curriculum of Pakistan Customs Academy to impart latest data analysis techniques to the officers for management of large volume of data collected. The digitization of seizures and enforcement data can help develop a National Targeting System for apprehending evaders and smugglers. Similarly, the utilization of cross border data linked with other sources can improve the Risk Management System for facilitating the legitimate trade. Pakistan Customs can thus play a key role in enhancing the country's international and regional trade by smart and coordinated border management through the use of digital technologies.

I take this opportunity to congratulate Pakistan Customs Service on this important occasion and hope that all officers and officials will play their role in the development of the country.

