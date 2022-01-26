ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
AVN 104.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.56%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.47%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.87%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.63%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
TELE 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.38%)
TPL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-6.71%)
TPLP 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-5.68%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-5.93%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.52%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,584 Decreased By -15 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,264 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,810 Decreased By -77.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,645 Decreased By -50.8 (-0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Blast in Greek capital damages buildings, one injured

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

ATHENS: One person was injured and several buildings were extensively damaged by an explosion in central Athens that led to a fire early on Wednesday, officials and witnesses said.

One person who suffered burns was taken to hospital, Giorgos Mathiopoulos, the head of workers at the National Centre for Emergency Care, told Skai TV.

The blast smashed windows and wrecked the facades of buildings along the major traffic artery of Syngrou Avenue, which links the city centre to the southern suburbs, while damaging buildings up to 200 metres (656 ft) away.

Debris littered the street a day after a severe snowstorm swept the capital disrupting traffic and stranding thousands of people.

JPMorgan mulling stake in Greek firm Viva Wallet

At least 18 firefighters used seven engines to battle a blaze at one buildings and have nearly brought it under control, the fire brigade said.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, officials said.

"We have a fire, there was a blast before that," said a fire brigade commander at the scene.

