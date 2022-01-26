ANL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.15%)
ASC 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
ASL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
AVN 105.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.78%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
GGL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.65%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.9%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.37%)
TPL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.47%)
TPLP 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.42%)
TREET 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.17%)
TRG 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.89%)
UNITY 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.93%)
WAVES 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.51%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,596 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,351 Increased By 16.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 44,904 Increased By 16.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,678 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Brent oil may drop to $86.49

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may drop to $86.49 per barrel, as its correction from the Jan. 19 high of $89.17 looks incomplete.

The correction may have adopted a double zigzag mode, consisting of seven waves in total.

The bounce on Tuesday was driven by a wave x, which will be reversed by a downward wave a.

This wave count will be revised if oil breaks a resistance zone of $88.31 to $89.

Brent oil may retest support at $85.68

A bullish target range of $89.94-$90.95 will be established accordingly.

A break below the immediate support of $87.30 could signal an extension of the correction. On the daily chart, the current correction could be of the same degree with the one from the Dec. 9, 2021 high of $76.70.

A rising channel suggests a further drop to $81.57.

The support at $85.17 temporarily holds.

It triggered a bounce on Tuesday. Until oil stands firm above $89.63, it is likely to retest the support at $85.17.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

