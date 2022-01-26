Pakistan reports 5,196 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Pakistan continued to witness the fifth Covid-19 wave as the country reported 5,196 cases at a positivity ratio of 10.17% during the last 24 hours.

The country conducted 49,595 tests, taking the total number to 24,691,005. So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,386,348 Covid-19 cases.

From these, Sindh has confirmed 531,008 Covid-19 cases, Punjab (467,698), Balochistan (34,032) and KPK (186,537).

Whereas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 35,734 infections, GB (10,526) and Islamabad has reported 120,813 infections.

Meanwhile, 15 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,137.

There are 86,124 active cases and 1,293 critical cases.

The total number of recoveries reached 1,271,087 after 1,453 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre said that 643,689 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered across th country during the last 24 hours.

So far, 173,417,006 doses have been administered in Pakistan.