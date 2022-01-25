Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

The fifth Covid-19 wave continued to take its toll on Pakistan as the country reported 6,357 new cases at a positivity ratio of 12.81% during the last 24 hours.

These new coronavirus cases were recorded after 49,595 tests were conducted across the country. So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,381,152 Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 17 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,122. There are 82,396 active cases and 1200 critical cases.

The total number of recoveries reached 1,269,634 after 556 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

Pakistan reduces quarantine period to five days

Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to reduce the quarantine period for coronavirus patients from nine to five days in case of no fever for 24 hours without medication.

Initially, the quarantine period in Pakistan was 14 days which was later reduced to nine days last year.

As per the Nat­ional Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the new guidelines is to "provide Covid-19 patients, their attendants and health care providers with the latest information regarding home isolation (and discharge) when they or more of the household members get infected with the virus".

The new guidelines suggest that people with coronavirus should isolate for five days if they are ‘asymptomatic’ or their ‘symptoms are resolving’ (without fever for 24 hours).